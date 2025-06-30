Ramchander Rao Finalized as Telangana BJP President by Party High Command

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and High Court advocate N. Ramchander Rao is likely to be named the new President of the BJP’s Telangana unit, party sources revealed on Monday.

Central Leadership Finalises Rao’s Name

The BJP’s central leadership is understood to have finalized Ramchander Rao for the post. With a clear directive from the top, no other leader is expected to enter the contest, making Rao’s election on Tuesday highly likely to be unanimous.

Rao to File Nomination on Monday

Rao is scheduled to file his nomination on Monday afternoon. The BJP issued the official notification for the state president’s election on Sunday. Nominations can be filed between 2 to 4 p.m., and withdrawals are allowed between 4 to 5 p.m. the same day.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje will act as the Returning Officer for the election.

Party Loyalist with RSS Backing

A Brahmin by caste, Ramchander Rao has been a long-time party loyalist. He previously served as an MLC and has been actively involved in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and the BJP’s legal cell. He also once headed the Hyderabad BJP unit.

Party insiders suggest his non-controversial image and loyalty to the party were major factors in his selection. RSS and senior BJP leaders are also believed to have supported his appointment.

Several Senior Leaders Were in Contention

While N. Ramchander Rao emerged as the central leadership’s choice, several other top BJP leaders were initially seen as strong contenders, including:

Bandi Sanjay (Union MoS for Home and former state BJP president)

(Union MoS for Home and former state BJP president) Eatala Rajender (MP)

(MP) Arvind Dharmapuri (MP)

(MP) K. Laxman (MP)

(MP) D.K. Aruna (MP)

However, Rao was reportedly preferred due to his grassroots connection and steady political conduct.

T. Raja Singh Voices Dissent Over Nomination Process

Controversial BJP MLA T. Raja Singh responded critically to reports of Rao’s likely appointment. He stated that the state president should be elected by party cadres, not selected by a few individuals.

“From booth-level workers to senior leaders, the active members of the party should elect the President,” he said.

Raja Singh further claimed that the party suffered in the past due to top-down appointments and emphasized that party workers are the true strength behind BJP’s recent electoral gains.

Background: BJP’s Performance and Leadership Change

Outgoing president G. Kishan Reddy was appointed ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, replacing Bandi Sanjay. Under his leadership, the BJP managed to win only eight out of 119 seats in the Assembly elections but improved its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, winning eight parliamentary seats.

Kishan Reddy has since been re-inducted into the Union Cabinet, and a leadership change in the Telangana unit has been anticipated for months.