Alampur Government Hospital Lacks Basic Facilities; K Kavitha Flags Health and Irrigation Issues in Gadwal

Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has raised serious concerns over the poor condition of the Alampur Government Hospital and the failure to fully utilise irrigation water under the RDS project, during her Janmabata programme visit to Jogulamba Gadwal district. She urged the state government to give immediate and serious attention to the healthcare and irrigation sectors.

Alampur Government Hospital in Crisis

During her inspection, K Kavitha said the 100-bed Alampur Government Hospital is facing multiple problems and lacks even basic medical facilities.

Key issues highlighted include:

Poorly constructed hospital building that remained unused for three years

Shortage of medical equipment and essential facilities

Lack of diagnostic services, forcing patients to travel to Gadwal

Delays in medical reports due to absence of local testing facilities

She said the situation is unacceptable, especially as Alampur falls in the native district of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Healthcare Neglect Across Telangana

Kavitha noted that the problems at Alampur hospital are not isolated, stating that similar conditions exist in around 15 districts across Telangana. She added that while government doctors and staff are trying their best to serve poor patients, the government has failed to provide minimum cadre strength and infrastructure.

She stressed that women’s health issues require urgent focus and appealed to senior leaders, including DK Aruna, to intervene and ensure improvements.

Failure to Use RDS Water Fully: Kavitha

Later, K Kavitha inspected the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and the Tummala Lift Irrigation Project. She said that even after 12 years of Telangana’s formation, the state has failed to fully utilise its rightful share of water under RDS.

Important points raised:

RDS has a total capacity of 16 TMC

Though three motors are available, only one motor is operational

The project is running at less than half its capacity

Alampur tail-end ayacut is still not receiving water

Canal Expansion and Land Issues

Kavitha explained that using the remaining motors requires canal expansion, which involves land acquisition and convincing farmers not to cultivate for a year. Due to farmers’ reluctance, the expansion has stalled.

As an alternative, a 1 TMC Malaman Kunta reservoir was proposed, but small farmers refused to part with land. Engineers have suggested laying a 40-km pipeline, but the plan involves high costs and land hurdles.

Farmers Struggle With Water and Crop Procurement

During her tour, Kavitha said farmers repeatedly complained about water scarcity. She also highlighted the distress among maize farmers, as government procurement has not started.

She urged the district collector to immediately begin maize procurement and said the government must show seriousness in completing the Tummala irrigation project.

Six-Month Deadline, Warning of Padayatra

Recalling how former Chief Minister KCR undertook a padayatra over the RDS issue in the past, Kavitha said the Tummala project was launched within six months of Telangana’s formation. However, she expressed disappointment that the project remains incomplete even after 12 years.

K Kavitha announced that she is giving the government six months’ time to address farmers’ issues. Failing which, she warned that she would be forced to launch a padayatra to press for solutions.

The Alampur hospital crisis and the irrigation failures under RDS highlight deep governance challenges in Telangana. K Kavitha’s Janmabata programme has once again brought healthcare neglect and farmers’ water issues into sharp focus, with strong demands for immediate and concrete government action.

