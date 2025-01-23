Alankrita Sahai Reveals Her Passion for Playing Complex Roles

Mumbai: Model-turned-actress Alankrita Sahai has recently expressed her eagerness to take on more complex and challenging roles in her acting career.

Sahai, who is making waves in Hollywood with her role in the film Band of Maharajas, which is now competing for the Oscars 2025, shared her passion for portraying multifaceted characters that allow her to delve into various aspects of human emotions and experiences.

Alankrita Sahai’s Excitement About Her Role in Band of Maharajas

Sahai opened up about her excitement and insights into being a part of this prestigious project. She highlighted the film’s powerful narrative and her experience of working alongside an incredibly talented international cast.

Speaking about the opportunity, Sahai said, “These pictures are priceless to me. I see myself in different avatars, as I’m open to playing roles that are challenging and exciting. The role of Simran Girish sir visualised me in that. A lot of people sometimes may struggle to see me a certain way as an artist or character. Hats off to him for believing in me and having that conviction that I can pull it off.”

Band of Maharajas in the Race for the Oscars 2025

Band of Maharajas, directed by Girish Malik, has made it to the ‘Best Picture Reminder List’ for the 97th Academy Awards. Sahai expressed her immense gratitude for the recognition the film has received, sharing her excitement with her fans. She wrote on social media, “This is once again a testimony of the fact that good quality work always shines sooner or later.

When we heard the news last year that our film is in the race for Oscars from India, we were immensely happy. And now, the ‘reminder list’ is one step ahead for the big occasion. My gratitude to everyone for showing love to my work and our film and here’s hoping and praying that we can continue to make the country proud.”

Gratitude for Producers and Collaboration Journey

The actress also took a moment to thank the producers and collaborators who have supported her along this journey. She added, “A heartfelt thank you to all my producers for believing in my storytelling and vision, especially to Puneet, with whom I embarked on this journey as the Producer-Director duo.

Our first collaboration, Jal, has not only been a steppingstone to this Oscar journey but has also garnered acclaim at Busan, Indian Panorama, and received a National Award. Following this, Torbaaz on Netflix has been recognized worldwide. The Academy’s acknowledgment of Band of Maharajas is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in this project—from the remarkable cast to the diligent crew.”