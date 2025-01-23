Mamata Banerjee Urges Centre to Declassify Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Files

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has renewed her demand for the immediate declassification of files related to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by the central government. Speaking on Netaji’s birth anniversary at an event in Kalchini, Alipurduar district, she emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth behind his mysterious disappearance.

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Declassification of Netaji Files

Highlighting the state government’s efforts, Banerjee said, “Netaji was a victim of conspiracy. The state government has already declassified 64 files related to him. Now, the Union government must declassify the files stored in the central archives.”

The Chief Minister lamented the lack of clarity regarding Netaji’s death. “It saddens me that while the nation knows his birthday, we still do not know what truly happened to Netaji,” she said.

A Tribute to Netaji’s Legacy

Banerjee described Netaji as the political mentor of the nation, lauding his role in founding the Indian National Army and conceptualizing the Planning Commission. “He believed in religious unity and worked for everyone’s welfare. It is tragic that we remain unaware of his ultimate fate,” she added.

Suvendu Adhikari Criticizes State Government

At a separate event at Red Road in Kolkata, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari paid floral tributes to Netaji’s statue. Adhikari accused the state government of “double standards” in observing Netaji’s birth anniversary.

He pointed out a contradiction in the state government’s declaration of January 23 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881. A message in a government officials’ WhatsApp group reportedly stated that the CMRO grievance redressal office would remain functional on that day. “This violates the norms of a public holiday and shows disrespect to Netaji,” Adhikari remarked.

Renewed Interest in Netaji’s Disappearance

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s legacy continues to inspire millions across the country. The renewed call for declassification of central files has sparked fresh interest in solving the enduring mysteries surrounding his life and disappearance.