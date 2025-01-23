Arvind Kejriwal Pledges to Tackle Unemployment in Delhi: Job Creation as Top Priority

New Delhi: As Delhi gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5, former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has promised to prioritize job creation and address unemployment if re-elected for another term.

Kejriwal emphasized that providing opportunities for Delhi’s youth will be at the core of his government’s agenda for the next five years.

Highlighting Past Achievements

In a video message, Kejriwal reflected on the accomplishments of his administration over the years. “Our government has worked tirelessly to improve education, health infrastructure, roadways, electricity, and water supply.

However, one issue that deeply troubles me is unemployment. It’s heartbreaking to see our youth, despite completing their education, struggling to find jobs and sitting idle at home,” he said.

Kejriwal also expressed concern about the societal impact of unemployment, mentioning that some unemployed youth fall into bad company and veer toward crime.

“It becomes extremely difficult to bring them back into the mainstream, and this needs urgent attention,” he added.

Commitment to Job Creation

Kejriwal pledged that his government’s top priority over the next five years will be to eliminate unemployment in Delhi by creating job opportunities across various sectors.

“Joblessness is a primary source of distress for families today. I am determined to make Delhi a hub of employment and growth,” he stated.

The AAP leader revealed that his team is already working on a detailed and comprehensive plan to address unemployment.

“We have a strong team of educated, committed, and patriotic individuals who are dedicated to creating opportunities for Delhi’s youth,” Kejriwal said.

Drawing Inspiration from Punjab’s Success

Kejriwal cited his party’s success in Punjab as proof of AAP’s ability to deliver on its promises. “In just two years, our government in Punjab has provided 48,000 government jobs to the youth and facilitated private-sector employment for over 3 lakh people.

This is the same vision we will bring to Delhi,” he explained.

Employment During the Pandemic

Reflecting on efforts made during the COVID-19 lockdown, Kejriwal pointed out that his government arranged jobs for 12 lakh people during that challenging period.

“Even when the entire country was at a standstill, we made employment generation a priority. We will replicate and scale up this approach in the future,” he emphasized.

Call for Public Support

In his concluding remarks, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi for their support. “I cannot achieve this vision alone.

With your help and trust, we can transform Delhi into a city of opportunities and ensure that every youth has access to meaningful employment,” he urged.

AAP’s Election Agenda: Job Creation in Focus

As the elections draw closer, AAP is focusing on its promises to the public, with job creation taking center stage.

Kejriwal’s announcement is part of a larger effort by the party to address pressing issues like unemployment and ensure economic development in the national capital.

With his bold vision for a job-oriented future, Kejriwal hopes to rally voters and secure a renewed mandate for his administration.