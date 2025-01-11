Alyssa Healy Ready to Keep Wickets in Ashes Series Opener

Return from Injury

Sydney: Australia captain Alyssa Healy is set to return as wicketkeeper in the opening ODI of the Ashes series against England at North Sydney Oval on Sunday. Healy, who has faced multiple injuries over the past months, confirmed her readiness during a practice session less than 24 hours before the anticipated clash.

Overcoming Setbacks

Having dealt with a knee injury since November, Healy expressed relief and excitement about her comeback.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any doubt, particularly after a rough couple of months,” Healy told ESPNcricinfo. “But everything’s progressed as we hoped. I’m feeling really good and confident to get out there and do the job.”

Her dedication to the team remains strong:

“I wouldn’t be doing it if I felt like I was going to let the team down. I’m really excited to get back out there tomorrow,” she added.

Also Read: PM Modi Extends Wishes on 1st Anniversary of Ram Temple’s Pran Pratishtha



Injury Challenges and Rotational Plans

Healy’s injury struggles include a ruptured plantar fascia during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan and a knee injury during the WBBL while representing the Sydney Sixers. These setbacks forced her to miss Australia’s ODI series against India and play solely as a batter on the New Zealand tour, with Beth Mooney stepping in as wicketkeeper.

Acknowledging the grueling schedule of seven matches, including a four-day Test, within 22 days, Healy admitted she might need some rest:

“I’d love to keep in every game, but we’ll see how the body goes.”

Australia has prepared for contingencies with Mooney as a backup wicketkeeper and young batter Georgia Voll ready to step in if needed.

Georgia Voll’s Rising Star

Voll has made a strong impression with a century and an average of 86.50 in her first three ODIs. She opened alongside Healy in a warm-up game and has shown adaptability, making her a dependable option as a batter or fielder.

Australia’s Selection Dilemma

Australia faces a tough decision between including quick bowler Darcie Brown or additional spinner Georgia Wareham for the series opener.

England’s Preparations and Challenges

England also faces selection challenges, particularly with pacer Kate Cross’s fitness under scrutiny. Cross has been recovering from a bulging disc in her back that required an epidural over Christmas. England captain Heather Knight stated that Cross’s inclusion would depend on her pre-match training performance:

“Crossy’s struggling a little bit with a back issue. She’ll have a bowl today, and we’ll make a decision post-training,” Knight said.

England has other seam options, including Lauren Bell, who took 12 wickets during the South Africa tour, and Lauren Filer, whose speed and bounce add a dynamic edge to their attack. Knight praised Filer’s development since her 2023 Ashes Test debut, where she impressed with her pace:

“She bowls wicket-taking balls and ruffles feathers. That’s what we want her to do,” Knight remarked.