PM Modi Extends Wishes on 1st Anniversary of Ram Temple’s Pran Pratishtha

A Symbol of India’s Culture and Spirituality

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Saturday. He described the temple as a “great heritage of India’s culture and spirituality, built through centuries of penance and struggle.”

PM Modi’s Message on Social Media

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi posted:

“Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. This temple, built through centuries of sacrifice, penance, and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality. I firmly believe that this divine and magnificent Ram Mandir will serve as a major inspiration for the realisation of a developed India.”

Accompanying his post was a video featuring visuals from the 2024 Pran Pratishtha ceremony, along with a powerful message emphasizing the significance of the temple.

The Temple Marks a New Era

PM Modi remarked:

“This is not just a date on the calendar; it marks the beginning of a new era. After centuries of waiting, sacrifices, and devotion, the Ram Mandir stands as a symbol of India’s vision, philosophy, and direction.”

He further highlighted the temple’s alignment with India’s cultural ideals:

“For centuries, we have repeated the pledge ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah (May all be happy)’, and today, that commitment has taken shape in the form of the Ram Mandir. This temple is not just a place of worship; it is a depiction of India’s ideals and collective consciousness.”

A Reflection of the Nation’s Spirit

PM Modi described the grand temple as a mirror of the nation’s spirit through Lord Ram:

“It will witness and inspire the progress of India and the realisation of a developed Bharat. It reminds us that when a goal is based on truth and supported by unified effort, no ambition is impossible.”

He underscored the temple’s role as a symbol of India’s transformation:

“The temple symbolises a nation that has broken free from a colonial mindset, learned from every chapter of history, and is now creating a new legacy.”

Celebrations in Ayodhya

To mark the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, the Ram Temple Trust has organised a series of cultural and religious events in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.