NTA Releases JEE Main 2025 Session 1 City Intimation Slip: How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city intimation slip, which is now available for download on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The city intimation slip helps students know the location of their exam centers, providing crucial details to help them prepare for the upcoming exam.

What is Included in the City Intimation Slip?

The city intimation slip contains information about the exam centre location, along with important exam day instructions, reporting time, paper timings, and other relevant details. It is an essential document for candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1, as it ensures they know the exact venue and other necessary information to avoid last-minute confusion.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 will consist of two papers:

Paper 1 (for admission to Bachelor of Engineering [BE] and Bachelor of Technology [BTech] courses) will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29.

(for admission to Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning courses) will take place on January 30, 2025.

How to Download the JEE Main 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their city intimation slip and admit card for JEE Main 2025:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in Open the link for Session 1 admit card or exam city slip download, as per your requirement. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit the details and download your admit card.

Candidates preparing for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 should download their city intimation slip at the earliest to ensure they have all the necessary information regarding their exam centre. The official website will also provide further updates and instructions related to the exam.