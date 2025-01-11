Telangana High Court Criticizes Government’s Decision on Special Shows and Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer

The Telangana High Court on Friday sharply criticized the state government for allowing special shows and increasing ticket prices for the highly anticipated film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. The court raised concerns about the public interest, safety, and the potential negative impact on citizens’ well-being, urging the government to reconsider its decision.

Court Questions Ticket Price Hike and Special Shows

Justice Reddy, during the hearing, questioned the government’s move to enhance ticket prices by Rs 100 for multiplexes and Rs 50 for standalone theatres. The judge demanded clarification on the legal grounds for such changes, urging the Special Secretary in the Home Department to review and reconsider the memo that permitted the special shows.

The court directed that no special shows should be allowed in the future without careful consideration of public health, safety, and interest. It also emphasized that allowing screenings at inconvenient hours, such as 4 am, could create unnecessary social disturbances.

Reference to Pushpa 2 Incident

The judge referred to the tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, questioning the government pleader’s change of stance on special shows. Justice Reddy had previously been assured that special shows would not be allowed following the Pushpa 2 incident. The judge expressed concerns about the government potentially permitting screenings at any time of day or night under the guise of “benefit shows.”

“People should sleep at 4 am, not go to the movies,” the judge remarked, adding that economic development should not equate to working at night. He emphasized that economic peace, not just late-night activities, contributes to healthy growth.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Liquor Consumption in Public Places Banned

Concerns About Midnight Shows and Children’s Safety

Justice Reddy also highlighted the safety and well-being of children, stating that parents should not take their children to theaters at 1 am. The judge urged that children under 16 should not be allowed to attend midnight shows, suggesting that such screenings could endanger their health and disrupt their sleep schedules. He said, “Until 16 years of age, children should not go to movie theatres after midnight, as they would end up returning home around 2 am.”

The court directed the state government to take immediate steps to curb such shows, threatening to issue an order to ban midnight screenings if necessary.

Petitioners’ Arguments and Legal Concerns

The case arose from writ petitions filed by Satish Kamal and Bharat Raj, who challenged the memo issued by the Home Department, allowing special shows and ticket price hikes. They argued that the decision was against the provisions of the Cinema Regulation Act, Rules, and Government Order (GO) 120. The petitioners also pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously assured the Assembly that there would be no special shows or price hikes.

The petitioners further contested that the Special Secretary in the Home Department did not have the authority to issue the memo, with the proper authority being the Chief Secretary of the state.

Future Hearings and Court Directives

During the hearing, Justice Reddy sought a legal response from the Advocate General regarding why the Special Secretary issued the memo instead of the Chief Secretary. The judge also emphasized that the state must adhere to the court’s directives and reconsider its stance on special shows and ticket hikes.

The case has been adjourned to January 24 for further hearing. Until then, the state government has been instructed to follow the specific directives issued by the court regarding midnight screenings and ticket price hikes.