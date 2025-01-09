Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill Approved: A Step Towards Enhancing Revenue Services

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Verma has given his approval to the significant Bhu Bharati Act, marking a major milestone in Telangana’s revenue reforms.

Approval and Presentation of the Bill

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Naveen Mittal, along with department officials, presented a copy of the Bhu Bharati Bill to Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Minister Reddy’s Instructions for Implementation

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed officials to take immediate action for the smooth implementation of the Act in Telangana. He highlighted that the Bhu Bharati Act aims to provide enhanced and comprehensive revenue services to the people of the state in an efficient and timely manner.

Also Read: Weather Update: Cold Wave Sweeps Across Hyderabad and Telangana: Temperatures Drop to 2°C in These Areas

A Long-Term Solution for Land Issues

Minister Reddy expressed gratitude to all those involved in drafting the Bhu Bharati Act, noting that it is a long-term solution to the land-related issues faced by Telangana residents. He urged officials to focus on developing the procedures related to the Act for its effective execution.

Aligning with the Government’s Vision

Minister Reddy further emphasized that the Indiramma government’s efforts are in line with the aspirations of the citizens. He encouraged officials to adopt the government’s vision and enhance the revenue system to serve the people better.