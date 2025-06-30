Ambedkar Open University Releases Admission Notification for 2025–26 Academic Year

Hyderabad: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Hyderabad, has officially released the admission notification for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025–26. Eligible candidates can apply online until August 13, 2025.

Admissions Open for Degree, PG, Diploma, and Certificate Courses

The university is offering admissions into a wide range of programs including:

UG Courses: B.A., B.Com., B.Sc.

B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. PG Courses: M.A., M.Com., M.Sc.

M.A., M.Com., M.Sc. Other Programs: BLISc, MLISc, PG Diploma courses, and several Certificate Programs.

According to the university’s press release, interested candidates can find detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, course structure, and fee details on the official websites:

👉 www.braouonline.in

👉 www.braou.ac.in

Existing Students Also Advised to Clear Pending Tuition Fees

Students currently studying in the 2nd and 3rd years of UG/PG programs are also advised to pay their tuition fees online before the August 13 deadline. The university has provided a special chance for old batch students (admitted from 2016–17 to 2024–25) who missed fee payment deadlines in the past.

Payment options include:

Net Banking

Credit/Debit Card

TS/AP Online Centers

Help Desk and Support Details

For any queries related to online registration, fee payment, or course information, candidates can visit the nearest study center or contact the university helpdesk at:

📞 Phone Numbers:

7382929570 / 7382929580

040-23680290 / 291 / 294 / 295

📞 WhatsApp: 18005990101