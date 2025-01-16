An Academic Conference on the Topic “The Quran is a Living Miracle”, Organized by the Al-Ansar Foundation

Join us for the event “Quran: A Living Miracle in the Light of Scientific Revelations” on Friday, January 17th, immediately after Isha prayers at Jamia Masjid Khwaja Gulshan, Mehdipatnam. The gathering will be presided over by Hazrat Allama Professor Syed Aleem Ashraf Jaisi, Head of the Department of Arabic at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The event will begin with the recitation of the Quran by Hafiz and Qari Muhammad Noor Naqshbandi, followed by a Naat-e-Pak by Mr. Syed Fazil Naqshbandi.

Hazrat Maulana Qazi Muhammad Ghazanfar Ali Qureshi, Asad Sanai, Chairman of the Al Ansar Foundation, will deliver the introductory remarks.

Keynote Address

The keynote address will be delivered by Mr. Muhammad Hameed Siddiqui, author of ‘The Clear Signs of The Quran.’

Distinguished Speakers:

Tarjuman-i Qadiriyyat Hazrat Allama Hafiz Dr. Syed Rizwan Pasha Qadiri, President of the Quran Academy, will share his insights.

Special Guests Include:

Hazrat Allama Dr. Shah Muhammad Fasihuddin Nizami , Historian of Jamia Nizamia and Former Superintendent of the Library of Jamia Nizamia.

, Historian of Jamia Nizamia and Former Superintendent of the Library of Jamia Nizamia. Hazrat Maulana Abu Ammar Irfanullah Shah Noori Saifi , Chairman of the Anjuman Saif-ul-Islam.

, Chairman of the Anjuman Saif-ul-Islam. Hazrat Maulana Dr. Syed Waheedullah Qadri Multani , a renowned Quranic commentator from the Henry Martin Institute.

, a renowned Quranic commentator from the Henry Martin Institute. Hazrat Maulana Mufti Hafiz Muhammad Wajihullah Subhani Naqshbandi , Imam of Jamia Masjid Mehboobiya.

, Imam of Jamia Masjid Mehboobiya. Dr. Muhammad Azimuddin Bakhsh, who has traveled extensively around the world.

The Al-Ansar Foundation warmly invites everyone to participate and benefit from this enlightening and thought-provoking event.

This conference highlights the miraculous nature of the Quran through scientific revelations, featuring leading scholars and experts from various fields of Islamic study and science.