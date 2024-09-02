An Incident That Shamed Humanity: Man Demands ₹10,000 to Rescue Person Drowning in River

An incident that shamed humanity occurred at Nanaghat on the Ganga River in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. (According to Telugu Scribe) Aditya Vardhan Singh, the Deputy Director of the UP-Health Department, went to the river with friends for a swim. As the river’s current intensified, Singh was swept away by the water.

Unable to swim, Singh’s friends pleaded for help from a diver, Sunil Kashyap. However, Kashyap demanded ₹10,000 to perform the rescue. Since the friends didn’t have cash, they were forced to make an online transaction.

Tragically, during the delay in making the payment, Aditya Vardhan Singh drowned in the river. This heart-wrenching incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the loss of humanity in such critical moments.