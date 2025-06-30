Ananya Panday Shares Heartwarming Throwback with Rekha Amid “Umrao Jaan” Re-Release

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took fans on a nostalgic ride by sharing an emotional Instagram post featuring her childhood moments with the legendary Rekha. The post, shared in honor of the re-release of the iconic film “Umrao Jaan”, highlighted the deep and evolving bond between the two stars.

“Nothing Has Changed,” Says Ananya About Rekha

In her heartfelt caption, Ananya Panday wrote, “For Re aunty, swipe to see how nothing has changed,” alongside a carousel of images that captured the duo through the years. The post included:

Also Read: “I Stand with Diljit” — Naseeruddin Shah Blasts Political Attacks Over Pakistani Actress Row

A recent photo of Ananya with Rekha at the “Umrao Jaan” 4K re-release event

of Ananya with Rekha at the event A childhood image where toddler Ananya is lovingly held by Rekha

where toddler Ananya is lovingly held by Rekha A picture of young Ananya next to Rekha’s portrait

Stylish snaps of Ananya in a white ensemble, paying tribute to the grace and elegance of the event

Rekha and Bollywood: A Living Legend Honored by the New Generation

The throwback comes just days after Alia Bhatt also shared a tribute to Rekha, stating, “There never was, is, or will ever be another like you, ReMaa.” Alia’s post included a touching moment of the actress posing with Rekha at the Umrao Jaan event, where Rekha affectionately leaned on her shoulder.

“Umrao Jaan” Returns in 4K Glory to Theatres

On June 2, acclaimed filmmaker Muzaffar Ali announced that the classic “Umrao Jaan” (1981) has been restored in 4K resolution. The National Award-winning film, featuring Rekha’s most iconic performance, hit theatres again on June 27, 2025, rekindling cinematic memories for fans across generations.