Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend Fadnavis’ swearing in ceremony

Abdul Wasi5 December 2024 - 10:54
Amaravati, Dec 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be attending the swearing in ceremony of the new government in Maharashtra on Thursday, official sources said.

According to the schedule, Naidu will leave for Mumbai at 1.45 pm from Vijayawada airport. After attending the event, he will leave for Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm.

Also Read | Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM for 3rd time

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday evening at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

