Andhra Pradesh enhances Backward Class reservation in local bodies to 34 pc

Amaravati : The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to provide 34 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, fulfilling a key promise made in the 2024 elections.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved 34 per cent reservation for BCs in rural local bodies and 33.33 per cent in urban local bodies.

Currently, BCs enjoy 24.15 per cent reservation in local bodies. The decision also cleared the way for the upcoming local body elections.

Announcing the decision in the State Assembly, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said they have once again proved their commitment to the welfare and development of BCs.

Stating that the coalition government stands firmly with the BCs, he said this decision will go down in history. A 34 per cent reservation signifies a share in decision-making power and reflects the NDA government’s commitment to social justice and fairness.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet approved three major measures aimed at socio-political upliftment of the BCs.

Naidu said it was also decided to conduct direct elections for the posts of Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons in urban local bodies. He stated that this will foster stable governance and prevent the “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram” (frequent political defections) culture.

The Cabinet also decided to establish 28 District Praja Parishads across the State.

CM Naidu alleged that the previous government of YSRCP mocked democracy and failed to safeguard BC reservations.

“We had promised during the elections to provide reservations for BCs in nominated posts. Now we are turning that promise into reality,” he said.

He claimed that it is the BC communities that have sustained Andhra Pradesh’s economy, rural infrastructure, agriculture, and traditional artisan sectors.

“It was the TDP back then, and now the coalition government, that has truly supported the BC communities,” he said.

Naidu recalled that after founding the TDP, NTR (N. T. Rama Rao) had decided to empower the BC communities with political authority.

All NDA parties are working together for the welfare of BCs; there is an inseparable bond between the BC communities and the Telugu Desam Party.

He stated that the credit for introducing reservations for BCs in local bodies in 1984 goes entirely to NTR. Reservations and seats were allocated to BCs in the Mandal Praja Parishads and Zilla Praja Parishads.

Chandrababu Naidu said in 1995, as the then Chief Minister, he implemented 34% reservation for BCs.

“Adhering to this quota, we implemented 34% reservation in local body elections held in 1995, 2001, 2006, and 2013. The previous government did a great injustice to BCs in 2019,” he said.

He said the BC reservation was reduced to 24.15 per cent, depriving BCs of around 16,800 elected positions.

“Previous rulers held a grudge against the BC community, causing them trouble out of political animosity or the perception that they did not support them. They harassed BC leaders like Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Ayyanna Patrudu, Palla Srinivasa Rao and Koona Ravikumar by filing cases against them,” he said.