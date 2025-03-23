Andhra Pradesh: Sets a New Benchmark with NTR Bharosa Pensions

Amaravathi: The Andhra Pradesh government’s flagship welfare initiative, the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, is set to achieve another milestone by extending financial support to an additional 93,000 widows across the state.

This expansion will commence in May 2025, ensuring more economically vulnerable women receive much-needed assistance.

The announcement was made by Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, who emphasized the government’s commitment to social welfare while addressing the media in Gantyada, Vizianagaram district, on Saturday.

5 Lakh New Beneficiaries Identified for Pension Assistance

In a significant move, the state government has identified nearly 5 lakh new beneficiaries who qualify for the pension scheme. Minister Srinivas assured that all eligible individuals would soon receive their pension benefits. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader mission to improve the living standards of marginalized communities through financial aid and social empowerment.

Empowering Women and Strengthening Rural Development

Apart from pension distribution, the Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on women’s self-reliance, employment generation, and infrastructural development. To achieve this, the state is formulating a Vision Document at the mandal (district) level. This strategy aims to:

Foster women’s economic independence

Strengthen self-help groups and financial aid programs

and Improve basic amenities and rural infrastructure

Additionally, to empower women’s associations (DWCRA groups), the government plans to construct women’s community centers in each mandal. These centers will function as training hubs to enhance vocational skills and promote financial independence among women.

Leveraging Donor Support for Poverty Alleviation

In a groundbreaking move to eradicate poverty, the state government is seeking philanthropic contributions. The initiative involves linking underprivileged families with donors, who will provide necessary resources and mentorship to help beneficiaries lead a better life. This model ensures that impoverished households receive long-term support, moving beyond just financial aid to sustainable economic upliftment.

Revised Age Criteria: Pension Benefits for Individuals Aged 50 and Above

In a recent Assembly session, Minister Srinivas reaffirmed the government’s decision to lower the eligibility age for pension benefits to 50 years. Addressing questions raised by members during a Q&A session, the minister confirmed that adequate budget allocations had already been made to facilitate this change.

Existing Beneficiary Categories Under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme

The government has been actively supporting various vulnerable groups under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme. Currently, pensions are being provided to:

Widows

Single women

Traditional artisans, including leather workers

Handloom weavers

Drum artists (Dappu Kalaakaarulu)

Tribal and indigenous communities

With the upcoming expansion, more individuals from economically weaker sections will be included, ensuring a wider impact on poverty alleviation and social security.

Future Roadmap: Strengthening Social Welfare Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh government remains committed to strengthening its social welfare programs. Future plans include: