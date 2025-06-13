Andhra RTC Bus Meets with Tragic Accident Near Bengaluru – 4 Killed, Several Hurt

Bengaluru: In a devastating road accident on Friday, four people, including two children, lost their lives, and sixteen others were injured after an Andhra Pradesh RTC bus collided with a truck in Bengaluru Rural district.

The accident occurred at Gottipura Gate in Hoskote Taluk, on the National Highway connecting Kolar and Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

Victims Identified, Two in Critical Condition

The deceased have been identified as:

Keshava Reddy (44)

Tulasi (21)

Pranathi (4)

Maria (1)

All the victims were residents of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. Police confirmed that two of the 16 injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hoskote.

Bus Driver Lost Control While Overtaking

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus was en route from Tirupati to Bengaluru. According to initial police reports, the bus driver lost control while overtaking and rammed into the back of a truck traveling in the same direction.

Police suspect that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the crash. The impact left the bus severely mangled.

Police Investigation Underway

The Hoskote traffic police have registered a case and are conducting a full investigation into the incident. Authorities are also checking if the driver violated any safety protocols or regulations.

Series of Recent Road Tragedies in Karnataka

