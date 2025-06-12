SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Declared: Check Scores at bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Board (AP SSC Board) has officially declared the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025. The supplementary examinations for Class 10 students were conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025 across the state. Thousands of students who appeared for the exams were eagerly waiting for their results.

Over 1.23 Lakh Students Appeared for the Exams

According to officials, a total of 1,23,477 students appeared for the supplementary exams this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 76.14%, showing a significant success rate among students.

Boys Pass Percentage: 73.55%

73.55% Girls Pass Percentage: 80.10%

The higher pass percentage among girls reflects their consistent academic performance in recent years.

Also Read: Telangana TET 2025 Hall Tickets Out Now — Download Link Inside

How to Check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025

Students who appeared for the AP SSC Supplementary Exams can now check their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: https://bse.ap.gov.in/ Click on the link for “AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025.” Enter your hall ticket number and other required details. Click on submit to view your results. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, students can contact the helpline number 95523 00009 for any assistance related to the results.

Encouraging Performance from Students

Education authorities have expressed satisfaction with the performance of students in the supplementary exams. The supplementary examinations provide a valuable second chance for students to clear subjects they could not pass in the regular examinations.