Anu Aggarwal Opens Up About Life and Career

Mumbai: Actress Anu Aggarwal, known for her iconic role in Aashiqui, opened up about her life, career, and responses to recent controversies.

Maintaining Connections in the Industry

When asked if she still keeps in touch with Mahesh Bhatt and other old friends from the industry, Anu shared, “Yes, everyone is there. Like I say, an old friend is just a phone call away.”

Responding to Criticism

Regarding the criticism of a recent photo from New York, Anu responded thoughtfully, “Why are we so against controversy? Controversy is a part of life. So, like your appreciation, controversy is also equally a part of one’s life. It’s okay, everybody has a right to think the way they think. Of course, sometimes when you start succeeding too quickly, people get jealous and plant controversies to bring you down. If you read Buddha’s story, this used to happen to him a lot. When he became the Buddha, people used to accuse him of various things.”

Collaborating with Young Actors

Asked if she is interested in working with any young actors, Anu responded, “Yes, I feel there are a lot of actors, both male and female, in today’s time who are doing good work. I will remember more on the topic as I dive further into it.”

Facing Social Media Criticism

Anu was recently attacked by trolls on social media for a video where she was seen dancing in a short dress. Critics called her outfit and dance moves “cheap,” but this isn’t the first time she has faced such backlash. Previously, she also encountered criticism over a bold photoshoot during the Navratri festival, with some viewers deeming her attire inappropriate for the occasion.