AP Minister Nadendla Manohar Clarifies Ration Card Application Process: No Need for Marriage Certificate

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar has assured that individuals applying for new ration cards need not worry about unnecessary delays or requirements. Speaking at a press conference held in Vijayawada, the minister stated that all applications will be resolved within 21 days from the date of submission.

No Marriage Certificate Needed for Ration Card

Addressing widespread rumors, Minister Manohar clarified that there is no need for a marriage certificate, wedding card, or even wedding photos to apply for a new ration card. He emphasized that such claims are baseless and urged field-level staff not to make any errors or demand irrelevant documents.

Also Read: Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025: Big Relief for School Students – Govt to Credit ₹15,000 Soon!

Strict Guidelines for Field Staff

The minister directed field staff to accept all ration card applications without discrimination. In cases of doubt, he suggested that staff carry out local verification and make decisions accordingly. The objective is to ensure a transparent and efficient process without causing inconvenience to applicants.

Government’s Commitment to Welfare

The Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on streamlining welfare services and making them accessible to all eligible citizens. Minister Manohar reiterated the government’s commitment to removing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring timely delivery of essential services like ration card issuance.