Hyderabad

Applicants Protest as New Beneficiaries Announced for Double Bedroom Houses in Chanchalguda

A tense situation unfolded in Chanchalguda after the Congress government’s recent announcement to provide double-bedroom houses for the Musi River flood-affected victims. This sparked unrest among people who had already applied for the double-bedroom housing scheme under the previous BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government.

Abdul Wasi30 September 2024 - 09:15
229 1 minute read
The applicants, who have been waiting for housing allotments, protested against the new move, claiming that they should be prioritized over the newly announced beneficiaries. The growing dissatisfaction among the applicants escalated into a heated argument, leading to tensions in the area.

Local authorities intervened to control the situation, urging both parties to maintain peace. However, the controversy highlights the ongoing issue of housing allocation and the struggle between different political parties to address the housing crisis.

With the situation still developing, authorities are working on finding a resolution to ease the tensions and ensure a fair distribution of the houses.

