APTA Katalyst 2025: The Biggest Ever Telugu NRIs Global Business Conference

Hyderabad: The first-ever Telugu NRIs Global Business Conference, APTA KATALYST 2025, is set to be held at HITEX Convention Center in Hyderabad from January 3 to 5, 2025. This groundbreaking event, organized by the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), aims to bring together over 1,000 entrepreneurs of Indian-origin from across 20 countries, including North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia, under the theme “Connect – Collaborate – Create.”

The event will feature an impressive lineup of dignitaries and speakers. Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will grace the Banquet Night on January 3. Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, will be present at the conference on January 4, while Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony on January 5.

The conference will host over 100 distinguished speakers and panelists from various fields, including technology, green energy, health, education, tourism, and manufacturing, among others. The sessions will feature accomplished entrepreneurs, including Anil Chalamalasetti, Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Srini Bayireddy, and many others, who have made global contributions to their industries.

APTA’s Significant Contributions to the Community

APTA, which was founded in 2008, has extended scholarships worth Rs 14 crore to over 12,000 Indian students pursuing their dreams in the U.S. The association has also supported parental healthcare for NRIs and has been actively involved in business forums, helping to expand the entrepreneurial community.

Ramesh Thumu, Chair of the Business Forum, emphasized the tremendous growth of APTA’s business community, from 100 to 800 entrepreneurs. As a precursor to the APTA KATALYST 2025 event, over ten business meets were organized in cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, facilitating business transactions worth over ₹400 crore.

Conference Highlights

The conference will focus on five key areas:

Knowledge Sharing and Mentoring Networking Partnerships and Collaborations Startup Ecosystem Enabling and Growing Businesses

In addition, the Katalyst Business Pitch Competition (KBP) will showcase innovative business ideas. More than 100 startups have registered, with 16 finalists selected for the final pitch. Venture capitalists, including Aroa Ventures, SucSeed, and APTA Angels, will evaluate these startups for potential investments of up to $10 million.

Impact on Indian Economy

The event is expected to foster collaborations that could lead to business transactions worth over ₹5 lakh crore, contributing to India’s ambition of becoming the third-largest economy in the world.

Global Talent and H1B Visas

Dr. Subu Kota, Honorary Conference Chairman, emphasized the indispensable role of Indian talent in American business, stating, “American business cannot run without H1B visa holders. We are the grease and oil for American businesses.”

In response to questions on the role of Telugu in American policymaking, Dr. Kota said, “There is no power without politics. Telugu has already made inroads into American policymaking, and we will see more in the future.”

Conclusion

This global business conference is a significant step towards strengthening international ties and promoting economic development through collaboration and networking. The APTA KATALYST 2025 conference is poised to be a game-changer for entrepreneurs and businesses across the globe.