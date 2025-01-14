Arjun Bijlani’s Mother Critical, Admitted to ICU

Mumbai: Things are not looking well for popular television actor Arjun Bijlani as his mother’s health has taken a serious turn.

After being hospitalized a couple of days ago, she has now been shifted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Arjun Bijlani’s mother was moved to the ICU after her oxygen levels dropped significantly, leaving the family deeply concerned. When questioned about his mother’s condition, the actor shared, “My mom is in the ICU as her oxygen levels have dropped. I just want her to get better soon.”

The actor also posted a video on his official Instagram stories, showing him holding his mother’s hand as she battles her way to recovery.

Family Facing Multiple Health Concerns

In addition to his mother’s critical condition, Arjun Bijlani‘s wife, Neha Swami, and son, Ayaan, have also been reportedly unwell recently. The family’s health issues began after returning from a vacation to celebrate the New Year.

Arjun has been by his mother’s side, spending as much time as possible at the hospital and ensuring she receives the best possible medical care.

Support from Fans and Industry Friends

The news of Arjun Bijlani’s mother’s health has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and his colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many have shared their prayers for her speedy recovery on social media.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s New Role Will Shock You: What’s Next in His Upcoming Film ‘Sikandar’?

Arjun Bijlani’s Recent Work

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the television show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, co-starring Parineeta Borthakur. He was also part of the first season of the reality show Laughter Chef, where he was paired with fellow actor Karan Kundra. Although the makers are gearing up for the second season, Arjun will not be participating as a contestant this time.