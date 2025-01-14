Salman Khan’s New Role Will Shock You: What’s Next in His Upcoming Film ‘Sikandar’?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again captured the hearts of his fans with a touching gesture on the sets of Bigg Boss 17. Known for his larger-than-life personality, Salman recently made a special dream come true for a especially abled child by inviting him to host the popular reality television show.

A Dream Come True for a Specially Abled Child

The heartwarming moment unfolded when the child, with a beaming smile, shared his dream of hosting Bigg Boss. True to his philanthropic nature, Salman Khan warmly welcomed the child on stage, giving him the chance to live out his dream and experience the spotlight. This kind act has only added to Salman’s reputation for being compassionate, showing his genuine support for those in need.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film Sikandar

On the professional front, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his much-awaited film, Sikandar. This marks his return to the big screen after over a year, following his appearance in Tiger 3. The teaser for Sikandar has already generated a great deal of buzz, thanks to its electrifying background score by Santosh Narayanan, which amplifies the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

Sikandar: A Cinematic Spectacle Directed by A.R. Murugadoss

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Ghajini, Sikandar stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead. The film also marks a reunion between Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their successful collaboration on Kick (2014), which was Nadiadwala’s directorial debut.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to deliver a cinematic experience full of action, drama, and emotional depth, with Salman Khan showcasing another dynamic performance. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, expecting it to be another exciting chapter in his illustrious career.

Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava Alongside Vicky Kaushal

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who has been making waves in Bollywood, is also gearing up for her role in Chhaava, opposite Vicky Kaushal. The period drama will see her portraying Yeshubai Bhosle, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside a talented cast including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.