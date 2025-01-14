What’s North Korea Planning? Ballistic Missile Launches Ahead of Critical US Transition

Seoul: North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Tuesday, just days before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the missile launches at approximately 9:30 a.m. from the Ganggye area in Jagang Province.

Missile Launch Details

The missiles reportedly flew about 250 kilometers before landing in the East Sea. While the exact number of missiles launched remains undisclosed, their short-range capability is typically perceived as a direct threat to South Korea.

Tuesday’s missile launch marks North Korea’s second provocation in 2025, following the January 6 test of what it claimed to be a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Escalating Tensions

This latest provocation comes amid heightened tensions, with North Korea accusing the US, South Korea, and Japan of forming a “military bloc for aggression.” During a recent party meeting, the regime pledged to take its “toughest counteraction strategy” against the United States.

Also Read: Los Angeles Wildfires: 25 Dead and Counting as Thousands Flee Devastation

North Korea has a history of staging provocations around significant US political events. On November 5 last year, it launched multiple missiles just hours ahead of the US presidential election.

South Korea’s Response

The JCS condemned the missile launches as a “blatant provocation” that threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. “Our military has strengthened monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches,” the JCS stated, noting the presence of transporter erector launchers near the site.

South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-mok also criticized the launch, labeling it a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Choi pledged a robust response in coordination with the United States, emphasizing the strength of the South Korea-US alliance.