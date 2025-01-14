Los Angeles Wildfires: 25 Dead and Counting as Thousands Flee Devastation

Los Angeles: Wildfires in Los Angeles County have claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with over a dozen others unaccounted for, as flames continue to devastate the region. Approximately 92,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, while another 89,000 remain on evacuation warnings, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Massive Destruction and Power Outages

The wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, have scorched over 40,500 acres and destroyed more than 12,300 structures. The largest fire, the Palisades Fire, is only 14% contained, while the Eaton Fire, the second largest, is 33% contained, as per the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

In preparation for the next wind event forecasted to begin Tuesday, Southern California Edison has preemptively cut power to over 80,000 customers, leaving many residents without electricity.

Dangerous Weather Conditions Ahead

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a “particularly dangerous situation red flag warning” for Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties through Wednesday. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected, creating “extremely dangerous fire weather conditions” that could lead to rapid fire spread and extreme behavior.

“Conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long-range spotting, which would threaten life and property,” NWS stated on X (formerly Twitter).

California Governor Warns of Escalating Disaster

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called the wildfires potentially the worst natural disaster in US history due to the scale, destruction, and associated costs. “We’ve got search-and-rescue teams and cadaver dogs deployed, and the death toll is expected to rise,” Newsom said.

Arrests and Security Measures

Los Angeles police have arrested 34 individuals in wildfire-affected areas for offenses including burglary, looting, illegal drone operations, and curfew violations. Sheriff Luna confirmed these arrests were part of efforts to maintain public safety amid the ongoing crisis.

Impact on Hollywood: Academy Awards Delayed

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the delay of Oscar nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards due to the wildfires. The voting period has been extended, and nominations will now be revealed on January 23.

“With the fires still active in the Los Angeles area, we believe extending the voting period and rescheduling the announcement is necessary to support our members during this difficult time,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang in a joint statement.