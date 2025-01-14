Yemen’s Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile and Drone Attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for a missile attack targeting Tel Aviv, Israel. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea announced the operation on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, stating that a hypersonic ballistic missile struck a “vital target” in Tel Aviv. Sarea labeled the operation a success and revealed that four drones were also deployed to strike strategic sites in the city.

Continued Attacks Until Gaza Aggression Ceases

Sarea vowed that Houthi forces would continue targeting Israel until military operations in Gaza come to an end.

Israel Intercepts Missile and Drone

Earlier, Israel’s military confirmed intercepting the ballistic missile before it reached Israeli airspace. Sirens were triggered in the northern West Bank, Jezreel Valley, and Beit She’an Valley, causing brief disruption at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport. No casualties were reported.

The missile launch followed an earlier incident where Israel intercepted a drone launched by Houthi forces.

Houthi Solidarity with Palestinians

Since November 2023, the Houthis have escalated rocket and drone assaults on Israel, disrupting Red Sea shipping routes in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Netanyahu Condemns Houthi Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the strikes, warning that Yemen’s Houthis would “pay a heavy price” for their actions. He described the group as an Iranian proxy and a threat to Israel and the region.

Israel Retaliates with Airstrikes

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the Hezyaz power station in Sanaa and the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated the strikes paralyzed Hodeidah port and set Ras Issa port ablaze, emphasizing that the attacks sent a clear message: “No one will be immune.”

Key Takeaways

Yemen’s Houthis launched a hypersonic ballistic missile and drone attack on Tel Aviv.

Israel successfully intercepted the missile, preventing casualties.

The attacks are part of a broader escalation by the Houthis since November 2023 amid the Gaza conflict.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes, targeting Yemeni infrastructure.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on this evolving conflict.