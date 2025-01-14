Attention Ration Cardholders: Final Warning from Government – Act Now to Retain Benefits

The Government issues a final warning to ration cardholders to complete the e-KYC process by the extended deadline. Failure to act now may result in the loss of subsidized food benefits.

New Delhi: In an effort to streamline the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensure that government subsidies reach only eligible beneficiaries, the Government of India has extended the deadline for completing the e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) process for ration cardholders across the country. The new deadline for completing the e-KYC is March 31, 2025, after which individuals who fail to update their records risk losing access to subsidized food supplies.

The e-KYC process, which links ration cards with Aadhaar details, is an important step to eliminate issues like fraudulent or duplicate ration cards. Although the initial deadline for completion was December 31, 2024, the Food Department has now granted additional time for cardholders in several states to ensure that they don’t lose out on essential government assistance.

Ration Cardholders Must Complete e-KYC

Ration cardholders in various states including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha are particularly urged to take action immediately to complete their e-KYC process. Those who fail to meet the deadline will have their ration cards deactivated and will no longer be eligible to receive subsidized rations under the National Food Security Act.

The updated deadlines for completing e-KYC are as follows:

Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh : The deadline for completing e-KYC has been extended to February 2025 . Cardholders in these states must finish their verification by this date to continue receiving their rations.

: The deadline for completing e-KYC has been extended to . Cardholders in these states must finish their verification by this date to continue receiving their rations. Odisha and Bihar: The final date to complete the e-KYC process in these states is January 31, 2025. Missing this deadline will result in the cancellation of the ration card, with no access to food grains from the Public Distribution System.

For individuals residing outside their home states, the process is simplified. They do not need to return to their native state; instead, they can complete the e-KYC at any Public Distribution System (PDS) shop in their current location.

How to Complete Your e-KYC

To complete the e-KYC, ration cardholders must provide the following documents:

Ration card number

Aadhaar card for each family member listed on the ration card

for each family member listed on the ration card Biometric verification, which involves a thumb impression linked to the Aadhaar system for all family members.

The biometric verification can be done at any PDS shop, electronic public service center, or authorized dealer. Once completed, eligible beneficiaries will receive updated ration cards, ensuring continued access to subsidized food.

Why e-KYC Matters

The e-KYC process is designed to:

Verify the identity of ration cardholders

Ensure that only eligible individuals benefit from the government’s food distribution system

Remove duplicate and fraudulent ration cards, ensuring that resources are not misused.

The integration of Aadhaar details into the system has greatly improved the efficiency of the Public Distribution System, reducing errors and fraud.

Final Reminder for Ration Cardholders

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has issued a final reminder to all ration cardholders. Those who have not completed the e-KYC process by their state’s respective deadline may lose access to essential food supplies. The government urges all beneficiaries to visit their nearest PDS shop or contact the District Supply Office for any assistance with the process.

To complete your e-KYC, make sure you have:

Aadhaar cards for all family members

Your ration card number

A mobile number linked to Aadhaar

An email ID (if available)

In case of any difficulties or queries, cardholders are advised to approach their local PDS shop or reach out to the District Supply Office for help.

With the deadline now extended, all ration cardholders must act swiftly to complete the e-KYC process and ensure they continue receiving vital food rations. By doing so, they will help strengthen the system, ensuring that the benefits reach those who truly need them.