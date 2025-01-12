Telangana’s New Ration Cards and Double-Bedroom Houses: Who’s Eligible and What You Should Expect

Discover the eligibility criteria for Telangana’s new ration cards and double-bedroom houses. Learn about the process, benefits, and what to expect from the upcoming government initiatives set to launch on January 26.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the launch of the process to issue new ration cards starting from January 26, 2025. State Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar revealed the timeline after a meeting with officials in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Verification Process to Begin on January 16

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the verification of beneficiaries would take place at the field level between January 16 and 20. During this period, officials will identify eligible beneficiaries for the new ration cards. The data of the identified beneficiaries will be entered from January 21, and the new ration cards will be issued on January 26.

No Change in Eligibility Criteria for Ration Cards

The Minister clarified that the Congress government would not impose any new eligibility criteria for issuing the new ration cards. Instead, the eligibility rules from the past will be followed. Furthermore, he assured that families who have migrated to Hyderabad from other districts will also be included in the scheme.

Indiramma Housing Scheme and Double-Bedroom Houses

Ponnam Prabhakar also mentioned that applications for Indiramma houses would be accepted in parallel with the ration card distribution. He emphasized that priority would be given to those families who own land in Hyderabad under the Indiramma housing scheme. Additionally, the government would complete the double-bedroom houses whose construction was initiated by the previous government. Once the houses are completed, they will be allocated to beneficiaries through a draw of lots.

Chief Minister’s Directive to Prevent Multiple Ration Cards

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made it clear that the new ration cards will be issued based on the eligibility rules established earlier. He also instructed the District Collectors to ensure that individuals do not possess multiple ration cards across different regions. The goal is to ensure fairness and prevent misuse of the system.

Multiple Welfare Schemes to be Launched on January 26

On January 26, 2025, the Telangana government will also launch several other welfare schemes aimed at benefiting various sections of society. One of the prominent schemes is Rythu Bharosa, which will provide farmers with crop investment support of Rs 12,000 per acre. Additionally, the government will launch Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, under which landless poor labourer families will receive financial assistance of Rs 12,000 annually.

Focus on Homeless Families and Housing

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the government is focused on building homes for homeless families. Lists of beneficiaries for the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa and ration card schemes will be publicly displayed at Gram Sabhas. In the first phase, 3,500 houses have already been sanctioned for each Assembly constituency, with the poorest families receiving priority for house allotments.

With these initiatives, the Telangana government aims to provide much-needed support to the underprivileged and ensure that essential benefits reach the right people.

Who Is Eligible.

The eligibility for the new ration cards in Telangana will be determined based on the existing rules, without any changes in the criteria. Families who have migrated to Hyderabad from other districts will also be included in the scheme. As for the Indiramma double-bedroom houses, priority will be given to families who own land in Hyderabad. Additionally, the poorest families will receive the highest priority for the allocation of Double-Bedroom houses under the scheme. Lists of eligible beneficiaries for both the ration cards and the Indiramma housing scheme will be displayed at Gram Sabhas, ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process.