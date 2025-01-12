Telangana Shocker: MLA Kaushik Reddy Interrupts MLA Sanjay’s Speech, Uses Abusive Words: Video Sparks Outrage

A video of Telangana MLA Kaushik Reddy interrupting MLA Dr. Sanjay’s speech with abusive language has gone viral, sparking outrage. The dramatic incident in Karimnagar highlights growing political tensions.

Karimnagar (Telangana): A review meeting in the erstwhile Karimnagar district witnessed a ruckus on Sunday. BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay engaged in a heated argument over the political affiliation of the latter.

Abusive Language Used During the Altercation

Padi Kaushik Reddy allegedly used abusive language against Dr. Sanjay. As Dr. Sanjay was speaking, the mic was reportedly interrupted by Kaushik Reddy, who questioned his party affiliation, saying, “Orey, ey partira needi?” (“What party do you belong to?”).

Tensions Escalate Over Political Allegiances

Kaushik Reddy further provoked Dr. Sanjay, asking, “Are you eating rice or bread? You came into power on a BRS ticket and now you’ve joined Congress. In the coming days, those who join Congress will find themselves out in the streets.”

Police Intervene to Restore Order

As the argument escalated, the police intervened and requested Kaushik Reddy to leave the meeting. The meeting continued with the presence of several ministers, including Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, and Uttam Kumar Reddy, who were also present at the scene.

The altercation shed light on the growing political tension between BRS and Congress, with the rivalry between the two parties continuing to intensify.