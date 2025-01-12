Principal Forced 80 Class 10 Girls to Remove Shirts and Sent Them Home in Blazers Without Shirts as Punishment: Video

A disturbing incident has come to light in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, where a private school principal allegedly ordered female students to remove their shirts. According to reports, the principal instructed around 80 girls of class 10 to take off their shirts because they had written messages on each other’s shirts. The administration has since launched an investigation into the matter.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred in Dugwadi, located in the Jorapokhra police station area of Dhanbad, on Friday. According to reports, the students were celebrating “Pen Day,” a tradition where they write messages on each other’s shirts after completing their exams. While the students were participating in the celebration, the principal reportedly objected to their actions and ordered them to remove their shirts.

Despite the students’ apologies, the principal insisted that they follow through with the order. In an even more shocking turn, it is alleged that the girls were sent home without their shirts, wearing only their blazers. The parents of the affected students lodged complaints with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dhanbad, Madhavi Mishra, following the incident.

Investigation Underway

The Deputy Commissioner stated that several parents had raised concerns about the incident. Authorities have spoken to some of the affected students and have taken the matter seriously. A special committee has been formed to investigate the situation, which includes the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), District Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Mishra confirmed that based on the committee’s report, appropriate action would be taken against the principal if necessary.

Political Leaders React

The incident has drawn significant attention from local politicians as well. Ragini Singh, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jharia, visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday with the parents of the affected students. She also filed a formal complaint against the principal. Singh condemned the incident, calling it “shameful and unfortunate.”

The local administration has vowed to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that justice is served for the students involved.