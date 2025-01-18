Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked by Goons During Campaign, AAP Blames BJP: Video

Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was allegedly attacked by goons during his door-to-door campaign in New Delhi. AAP blames BJP for the attack, sharing a video of the incident.

New Delhi: A major political clash broke out on Saturday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to disrupt Arvind Kejriwal’s door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The confrontation took place ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with both parties exchanging serious allegations.

AAP Claims Stone Attack on Kejriwal’s Convoy

The AAP claimed that during Kejriwal’s campaign, BJP-affiliated individuals threw stones at the AAP leader’s car in a deliberate attempt to hurt him and derail his election activities. The party shared a video on social media showing a stone hitting Kejriwal’s vehicle, with people waving black flags, which AAP described as an attempt to create chaos and disrupt the campaign.

“This cowardly attack was planned by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma’s goons who tried to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to BJP for their cheap tactics,” AAP wrote in a post accompanying the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Manish Sisodia, senior AAP leader, strongly condemned the attack, accusing the BJP of sending goons to target Kejriwal, calling it “lower-level politics.” He also criticized the BJP for its alleged lack of courage to counter Kejriwal’s political work, claiming it resorted to violence instead. “The BJP should understand that the public will now give you a befitting reply for this act of cowardice,” he added.

BJP Responds with Counter Allegations

In response, BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is contesting from New Delhi in the upcoming election, released his own video. He claimed that during the campaign, Kejriwal’s convoy ran over two individuals, who were allegedly injured and taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Verma accused Kejriwal of showing disregard for people’s lives and claimed that the incident occurred while the people were trying to ask questions during the campaign.

“When the people were asking questions, Arvind Kejriwal hit two youngsters with his car. Both were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people’s lives,” Verma wrote on X.

Police Deny AAP‘s Claims

Despite the serious allegations from both sides, sources within the Delhi Police have refuted AAP’s claims of an attack. According to police, no attack took place, and the incident occurred when Kejriwal was holding a public meeting at Lal Bahadur Sadan. The situation reportedly escalated when BJP workers arrived to ask questions, leading to a verbal altercation between both groups. The police intervened to disperse the crowd and prevent any violence from escalating.

High-Stakes Election in New Delhi Constituency

The New Delhi Assembly seat has become a crucial battleground as Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, is contesting the election against Parvesh Verma of the BJP and Sandeep Dikshit from the Congress. Sandeep Dikshit is the son of the late Sheila Dikshit, a former Delhi Chief Minister. The electoral contest is expected to be intense, with all major parties focusing their attention on this key constituency.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, and with both parties exchanging fiery accusations, the political temperature in the capital is set to rise in the lead-up to the polls.