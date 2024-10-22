As per Court Order, Muslim Youth Shouts ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Police Station (Video Viral)

Bhopal: In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a young Muslim man named Faizan Nisar, accused of chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, followed a court directive by saluting the Indian flag and chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Victory to Mother India) at a local police station. Faizan had previously created a reel in which he shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan) and “India Murdabad” (Down with India). After the video went viral on social media, he was arrested.

On October 15, the Jabalpur High Court granted Faizan bail on the condition that he would report to the Misrod police station in Bhopal twice a month, salute the Indian tricolor, and chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” 21 times.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An accused man, Faizal Nisar alias Faizan salutes the Tiranga and raises Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans at Jabalpur Police Station, as part of his bail conditions. He was purportedly seen shouting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad India Murdabad" in a video.



Today, Faizan complied with the court’s order, attending the station, saluting the flag, and chanting the required slogans. He expressed regret for his previous actions, stating that it was a mistake and he would never repeat such behavior. Faizan also affirmed that he would always support “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Manish Raj Bhadoria, the officer in charge of the Misrod police station, confirmed that Faizan arrived on time and complied with the court’s instructions, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” 21 times.