Assam Politician’s Viral Photo on Bed of Notes Sparks Controversy, Party Distances Itself

A photo depicting a member of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) lying on a bed of currency notes has caused a stir on social media platforms, leading to swift action from the party leadership. Benjamin Basumatary, the individual in question, found himself at the center of controversy after the image went viral online.

The UPPL, which is in alliance with the BJP in Assam, promptly distanced itself from Basumatary, clarifying that he had been suspended from the party on January 10, 2024. Pramod Boro, the chief of UPPL, emphasized that disciplinary measures were taken against Basumatary following a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee of UPPL on January 5, 2024. Furthermore, Basumatary was removed from the position of VCDC Chairman by the BTC Government on February 10, 2024.

A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after… pic.twitter.com/jpSeSHMynC — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) March 27, 2024

Chief Boro urged media organizations to refrain from associating Basumatary with UPPL, emphasizing that his actions were solely his own responsibility, and the party cannot be held accountable for his personal conduct.

UPPL, under the leadership of Bodoland CEM Pramod Bodo, has positioned itself as a staunch opponent of corruption and has pledged to uphold ethical standards in politics. The party’s alliance with the BJP in Assam is significant in the backdrop of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP is contesting 11 seats, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and UPPL are vying for three seats each in Assam.

The incident serves as a reminder of the scrutiny that politicians face in the age of social media, with their actions subject to immediate public scrutiny and repercussions.