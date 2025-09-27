Aster Prime Hospital marks World Heart Day with Bikeathon

Doctors stressed on the need for regular health screening in the post Covid-19 era

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Aster Prime Hospital, a leading healthcare provider in the city, in collaboration with Sultan Ul Uloom Pharmacy College and Punjagutta Traffic Police Station, organized a public awareness rally under the theme “ Know Your Heart Health”. The initiative aimed to sensitize the community about the alarming rise of cardiac diseases, especially among the younger generation.

The event highlighted how, in the post Covid-19 era, lifestyle changes such as increased stress, sedentary work culture, irregular dietary habits, and reduced physical activity have accelerated the early onset of heart-related ailments. The rally served as a call to action, urging people to adopt preventive healthcare measures through awareness, timely lifestyle modifications, and regular medical check-ups.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy, CEO, Aster Prime Hospital said, ” Prevention is the most powerful tool in the fight against heart disease. It is important individuals prioritize heart health by maintaining a balanced lifestyle, engaging in daily physical activity, and managing stress effectively.”

The rally witnessed active participation from leading doctors including Dr. Hari Kumar Reddy, Dr. Anupama, Dr. Sai Ravi Shankar, Dr. Lanka Krishna, Dr. Sushma Rani Sangam, and Dr. MVN Suresh, alongside Aster Prime staff. Students from Sultan Ul Uloom Pharmacy College, under the leadership of Dr. Anupama, Principal of Sultan Ul Uloom College, also contributed enthusiastically to spreading the message of heart health.

Managements of Aster Prime Hospital and Sultan Ul Uloom college have extended their gratitude towards the Police for their support and mentioned that this collaboration reinforced the importance of community-wide cooperation in promoting preventive healthcare.

With this initiative, Aster Prime Hospital reiterated its commitment to raising awareness and empowering people to take proactive steps towards healthier hearts and healthier lives.