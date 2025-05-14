Australia maintains top spot after completion of ICC women’s ODI rankings annual update

New Delhi: Australia has successfully retained its position as the top team in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, according to the annual update released on Wednesday. The update shows that Australia has 167 rating points, comfortably leading second-placed England by 40 points.

The ICC’s annual update has removed matches played between October 2021 and April 2022, including the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand. The update shifted the rankings calculation period to cover matches played from May 2022 to April 2024, with a 100% weightage for the latter part of the period.

Before the update, the weightings were divided into two periods: 50% weightage for matches from October 2021 to September 2023 and 100% for matches thereafter. Post-update, the weightings are 50% for matches from May 2022 to April 2024, and 100% for matches played after that.

Australia’s Dominance in the Rankings

Australia’s ranking continues to reflect their consistent performance in recent years. Their 100% weightage period included two 3-0 series victories over India (both home and away), along with 3-0 wins in Bangladesh and at home against England. Australia also secured victories against the West Indies, New Zealand, and South Africa, further solidifying their top spot in the rankings.

England’s Strong Showing

England remains in second place with 127 rating points. The 100% weightage period for England includes a dominant 3-0 home series win over New Zealand, as well as 2-0 wins over both Pakistan and Sri Lanka at home. England also secured 2-1 victories against Ireland and South Africa in away series, helping them maintain their second-place standing.

India Climbs to Third

India has held onto its third spot, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has reduced the gap with England from 11 to six points. India now has 121 rating points. India’s performance includes winning a tri-series in Sri Lanka with South Africa, along with impressive 3-0 wins over Ireland, the West Indies, and South Africa, as well as a 2-1 series win over New Zealand at home.

South Africa and West Indies See a Drop

South Africa, despite entering the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, has dropped nine rating points and now sits in fifth place with 90 rating points. The West Indies, who also reached the World Cup semifinals, have seen a decline of 10 rating points and have slipped to ninth position behind Bangladesh (7th) and Pakistan (8th).

The Changing Landscape of Women’s ODI Rankings

The update brings the total number of ranked teams in Women’s ODIs to 15. New entrants include Ireland, Thailand, Scotland, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and Papua New Guinea. The USA, who lost their ODI status, has been replaced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who will be ranked once they play eight ODIs.

Summary of Top Teams in ICC Women’s ODI Rankings

Australia – 167 rating points England – 127 rating points India – 121 rating points South Africa – 90 rating points West Indies – 72 rating points

This annual update highlights Australia’s dominance, England’s consistent form, and India’s continued rise, setting the stage for an exciting future in women’s cricket.