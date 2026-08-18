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Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft case related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple has reportedly given a clean chit to former trust secretary Champat Rai.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir18 August 2026 - 14:46
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

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Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft case related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple has reportedly given a clean chit to former trust secretary Champat Rai.

The SIT has also cleared another key member associated with the trust, Anil Mishra, in connection with the allegations.

The investigation was launched following allegations regarding the alleged misuse or theft of donations linked to the Ram Temple Trust. However, following its probe, the SIT reportedly found no evidence to establish the involvement of Champat Rai or Anil Mishra in the alleged wrongdoing.

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With the SIT giving a clean chit to the two key figures, the development is expected to bring significant relief to those associated with the trust. Further legal and investigative proceedings in the case will depend on the findings and subsequent action by the concerned authorities.

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Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir18 August 2026 - 14:46
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Special Correspondent – Crime & Public Affairs!Mubashir Syed is a Special Correspondent at Munsif News 24x7, covering crime and public affairs.With years of reporting experience, he focuses on law and order, investigations, and public safety issues.He regularly contributes crime reports and field-based coverage to Munsif News 24x7.
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