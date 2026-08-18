Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: SIT Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged donation theft case related to the Ayodhya Ram Temple has reportedly given a clean chit to former trust secretary Champat Rai.

The SIT has also cleared another key member associated with the trust, Anil Mishra, in connection with the allegations.

The investigation was launched following allegations regarding the alleged misuse or theft of donations linked to the Ram Temple Trust. However, following its probe, the SIT reportedly found no evidence to establish the involvement of Champat Rai or Anil Mishra in the alleged wrongdoing.

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With the SIT giving a clean chit to the two key figures, the development is expected to bring significant relief to those associated with the trust. Further legal and investigative proceedings in the case will depend on the findings and subsequent action by the concerned authorities.