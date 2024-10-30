Bandi Sanjay Questions KTR’s Family’s Escape During Janwada Farmhouse Police Raid

Hyderabad: Alleging that the RKH (Revanth Reddy, KTR, Harish Rao) government is running the State, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that when the police raided the Janwada farmhouse KTR’s brotherin-law Raj Pakala was by the side of the police and after that he disappeared.

Asking who helped KTR’s family members to escape from the farmhouse, Union Minister Sanjay said the Revanth Reddy government could not even catch a mouse after digging a hill. He said that Revanth Reddy and KCR’s son KTR are one.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay said, “One should be ashamed of conducting Dawaths (parties) in farmhouses. One can conduct Dawaths during Dasara. Can anybody conduct Dawaths during Diwali? Laxmi Pooja can be conducted during Diwali but not Dawaths.” Sanjay said that the BJP is the only party that can face the Congress and the BRS.

He warned that the BJP would bend the neck of the Congress if it failed to implement its six guarantees. Sanjay reacted with anger at BRS leaders for staging dharnas and asked them to explain why they were staging dharnas when KTR’s brother-in-law was caught for a liquor offence.

He said that BRS leaders are enacting fake dramas to hide their mistakes