Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs in women’s T20 WC opener

Sharjah: Bangladesh displayed superb team effort to beat Scotland by 16 runs in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 119 for seven, riding on Sobhana Mostary’s 36 off 38 balls and opener Shathi Rani’s 29.

Skipper Nigar Sultana made a run-a-ball 18, while Fahima Khatun remained unbeaten on 10 off five balls.

Right-arm spinner Saskia Horley was the pick of the Scotland bowlers, scalping three wickets for 13 runs from her two overs.

Kathryn Bryce (1/23), Olivia Bell (1/23) and Katherine Fraser (1/23) also picked up one wicket apiece.

Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce tried her best to get her side over the line with an unbeaten knock of 49 off 52 balls in the chase, but she didn’t get enough support from her teammates as her side could only manage 103 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Scotland kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh bowlers tightened their grip on the opposition batters.

Besides Bryce, only two Scotland batters managed double-digit scores — skipper Kathryn Bryce (11) and Priyanaz Chatterji (11).

Medium pacer Ritu Moni shone for Bangladesh with the ball with figures of 2/15 in her four overs.

Marufa Akter (1/17), Nahida Akter (1/19), Fahima Khatun (1/21) and Rabeya Khan (1/20) also chipped in with wickets for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 119 for 7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 36, Shathi Rani 29; Saskia Horley 3/13).

Scotland: 103 for 7 in 20 overs (Sarah Bryce 49 not out; Ritu Moni 2/15).