Bangladesh Election Commission Warns of Delayed National Polls Due to Local Elections

The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) has issued a warning regarding the scheduling of local government elections, stating that holding these elections before the national parliamentary elections could significantly delay the latter. The EC’s concerns come amid ongoing debates over the timing of local and national elections in the country.

The EC has opposed the proposal to complete both national and local government elections within a four-month period. In a statement on Monday, the commission highlighted that local elections alone take nearly a year to complete due to the phased nature of the polling process. This could lead to a delay in the national elections if local elections are prioritized.

EC Opposes Key Election Reform Proposals

In addition to its stance on the timing of elections, the Bangladesh Election Commission raised objections to several proposed reforms. These include changes to the delimitation of constituencies and the timing of both local government and national elections. The EC also expressed concerns about the proposed Election Commission Ordinance 2025, which would introduce criminal liability for election commissioners if they fail to ensure fair elections.

The EC argued that such provisions would undermine the independence of the election commissioners and expose them to political pressure, which could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

BNP Doubts Over December National Elections

The political situation in Bangladesh remains tense, with opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) expressing doubts over the feasibility of holding national parliamentary elections in December. Senior BNP leaders have voiced concerns that a “conspiracy” is underway to delay the elections, allegedly orchestrated by factions within the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The tension surrounding the election timeline has been compounded by accusations from BNP members, including Zainul Abedin Farroque, who has blamed the National Citizen Party (NCP) for deliberately creating chaos to postpone the national election.

Political Crisis Deepens Amid Delayed Elections

The unity among various political parties in Bangladesh, which was seen during the ousting of the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, appears to be weakening. Over the past seven months, as the country has faced a political crisis, several leaders who initially supported interim leader Yunus have begun to criticize him publicly, especially regarding the delay in holding national elections.

With the Bangladesh Election Commission raising concerns over the timing of elections and opposition parties calling into question the legitimacy of the election process, the country is facing mounting political instability. The situation remains fluid, and it is unclear when the much-anticipated national elections will take place.