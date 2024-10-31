BC Commission to Determine Local Body Reservations Based on Population Proportions

Hyderabad: The BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan said that reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in the elections to the local bodies will be provided based on their proportion in population.

The Chairman was holding a public hearing at the Sangareddy Collectorate auditorium. He stated that factors like political, economic, and social aspects of BC communities would be taken into consideration for deciding reservations. The entire process would be completed in a completely scientific manner.

He mentioned that collection people’s opinion had already taken place in Adilabad and Karimnagar. The term for local bodies ended in January, leading to a halt in the Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore rupees in funds expected from the Central government for village panchayats.

He noted that this has made the Panchayats facing challenges. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to conduct elections based on the BC census. However, the BC Commission has requested the Chief Minister to hold elections only after the enumeration of BC communities, and he agreed to study the reservations for those communities through public inquiries.

Chairman Niranjan stated that a comprehensive family survey will be conducted statewide on November 6 and 7 to enumerate communities. Enumerators will collect data from every household in the village, and citizens are encouraged to provide complete information to the enumerators visiting their homes.

Based on this information, clarity will emerge on the population of each community and the percentage of reservations to be provided to them.