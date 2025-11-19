Bengaluru to become plastic and waste-free city, claims Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that Bengaluru has often been criticised as a garbage city, but the government aims to transform it into a plastic and waste-free city.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that Bengaluru alone produces 900 tonnes of plastic annually and warned that if citizens fail to understand this issue, making the city plastic-free will not be possible.

“With public awareness and cooperation with the government, Bengaluru can become a plastic-free city by 2030,” he said while inaugurating the Golden Jubilee celebrations (2025) of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), marking 50 years of the board’s establishment.

He pointed out that according to central government data, 131 cities in India exceed safe pollution levels.

“In Karnataka, Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davangere, and Kalaburagi cities are among the most polluted. This is alarming and may make parts of Bengaluru unlivable in the coming years. Citizens must nurture a love for the environment,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also appealed that citizen are urged to segregate wet and dry waste, while industries must manage their waste responsibly to avoid harming society and the environment.

Siddaramaiah further announced that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has established an endowment fund of one crore rupees.

“The interest earned from this fund will be used annually to organise environmental programmes, and at least five environmentalists will be awarded each year in the name of Padma Shree late Saalumarada Thimmakka, the renowned environmentalist,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that Wednesday marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“On this day in 1974, the KSPCB was established. Indira Gandhi introduced several key laws for the protection of the environment and forests,” he noted.

The Chief Minister said that according to central government reports, many cities in India are highly polluted. Bengaluru, Davangere, and Kalaburagi are included in this list, which is a matter of concern.

KSPCB Chairman P. Narendraswamy stated, the Pollution Control Board’s Golden Jubilee celebrations are aligned with the people of the state.

He said that in 1972, the World Environment discussions were held at the Stockholm conference under the United Nations, which led to the establishment of the Board here.

“Now, 50 years later, the Board has completed half a century. This is a fulfilment of Indira Gandhi’s vision, and that is why we are organising this programme.”