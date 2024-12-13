BGT: India’s bowling attack load mainly picked up by Bumrah, says Gavaskar

New Delhi: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the current Test team is indeed heavily reliant on fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to lead the bowling attack.

Bumrah is the current leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with 12 scalps from two matches. But Bumrah hasn’t found much support from the rest of the Indian fast bowlers – Mohammed Siraj has nine wickets, while Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are having five and two scalps each.

“Yes, to a great extent. You’ve got to say that. Mohammed Siraj is a good foil, but he has to start getting five wickets in an innings. Otherwise, the load is being picked up mainly by Jasprit Bumrah.

“But if Siraj can pick up two, three wickets, keep on breaking partnerships, then he certainly helps Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana, the newcomer, bowled impressively in Perth, wasn’t as impressive in the second game at Adelaide.

“Maybe he just couldn’t find his rhythm, therefore was not bowling the length that he should have, or the line that he should have. But hopefully he will have learned. And then that makes it easy. It takes the load off Bumrah. Bumrah can then come in, in short bursts of four or five overs, and be much more effective,” said Gavaskar to Star Sports.

In terms of who should be India’s spinner for the third Test, starting on December 14 in Brisbane, the former off-spinner said Washington Sundar should be given a go, after Ravichandran Ashwin played in the second game in Adelaide but got just one wicket of Mitchell Marsh while not doing much with the bat.

“If we have to play a spinner, I think Team India will look back at Washington Sundar. Because he played well in Perth and his bowling was also good. He has performed very well in front of New Zealand also. So, he must have felt confident too,” he added.

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara agreed with Harbhajan’s views. “There can be only one change. Washington can replace Ashwin if they want to strengthen their batting. There is no comparison in bowling. Ashwin is a very good bowler. But if they want a little more strength in batting, they can play Washington.”

But veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla thinks Ashwin should be retained for the Brisbane Test. “The way Ashwin has played in the second test match, he kept them in check. He played very well. He conceded 50 runs in 18 overs and took one wicket. So, there is no need to change. Because after losing one test match, if you think so much about it, it becomes difficult.”

Ex-India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta felt consistency is the need of the hour for Indian team, as far as their playing eleven line-up is concerned. “Washington in the first test match and Ashwin in the second test match. Is there a need for so many changes? I don’t think there is a need.

“They have done it. They brought Ashwin in the second test match. But don’t do it again. If you want to get the best out of the player, you have to give him security. And I think, in that sense, I would like to continue with Ashwin in this test match.”