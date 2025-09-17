Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Atmakuru Clinches First State-Level Sports Aerobics & Fitness Championship 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first-ever State-Level Sports Aerobics & Fitness Championship 2025, organized by the Sports Aerobics & Fitness Association of Telangana, was successfully held at the Modern Function Hall, Lakdikapul Road, Khairtabad. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation with over 200 children competing across categories.

In the Team Championship,

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Atmakuru emerged as the overall champions, securing 254 points .

emerged as the overall champions, securing . St. Theresa’s High School, ECIL claimed the second place with 192 points .

claimed the with . Springfield High School, Hyderabad stood third with 150 points.

The Winners Trophy was presented to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Atmakuru by Sri. M.G. Dhatri, General Secretary of the All India Sports Aerobic & Fitness Association, Mohammad Ismail Shariff, President, and Sri. Raaja Singh, General Secretary of the Sports Aerobic & Fitness Association of Telangana.

Also present on the occasion were the dedicated coaches who trained the young champions, including Sri. G. Brahma Nanda Prasad, Hanuma Naik, R. Baba, Samba Shiva, Vijaypal Reddy, Ravi, Shekar, Subbaraidu, Mustafa, Laxmikanth (Babloo), Aakshay Singh, and Suresh Patil.

The championship not only showcased the growing interest of children in sports aerobics and fitness but also highlighted the efforts of trainers and organizers in nurturing young talent in Telangana.