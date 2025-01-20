Biden Announces Ceasefire in Gaza as Hamas Releases Three Hostages

US President Joe Biden confirmed that “the guns in Gaza have gone silent” following the release of three Israeli hostages by Hamas. The handover, which took place on Sunday, marks the first significant development under a ceasefire agreement brokered between Israel and Hamas that officially took effect.

Ceasefire and Hostage Release Under Biden’s Diplomacy

In a statement delivered from Charleston, South Carolina, Biden praised the ceasefire deal, which he first proposed in May. He emphasized the significance of the hostages’ release, noting that they had been held captive in Gaza for 470 days. “After so much pain, destruction, and loss of life, today, the guns in Gaza have gone silent,” Biden said.

With the ceasefire in place, displaced Gazans began returning to their homes, and aid trucks carrying essential supplies crossed into Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

The Three Released Hostages: Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari

The three hostages, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were handed over to the Red Cross and then transferred to Israeli military officials in Gaza. They are now back in Israel, where they were reunited with their families. The Israeli military stated that the hostages would undergo an initial medical assessment before being transferred to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

US Role in Securing the Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude toward both the outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team for their roles in securing the ceasefire deal. Biden confirmed that his administration had worked closely with Trump’s team in the final stages of negotiations.

Biden emphasized the importance of continued diplomacy in the region, stating, “It was both necessary and effective and unprecedented, but success is going to require persistence and continuing support for our friends in the region, and the belief in diplomacy backed by deterrence.”

The Next Steps: Transition to Trump’s Administration

With Biden’s remarks marking the last full day of his presidency, he acknowledged that the responsibility to implement the ceasefire and subsequent peace efforts would fall to the incoming Trump administration. “Now it falls on the next administration to help implement this deal,” Biden stated.

In response to concerns about Hamas potentially regrouping, Biden expressed confidence, saying, “No,” when asked if he was worried about the group regaining strength.

As the world watches, the ceasefire agreement offers hope for lasting peace, but the future of the region remains uncertain.