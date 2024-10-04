Hyderabad

Big Breaking: Musi River Victims to File Mass Petition in High Court Soon

In a significant development, victims affected by the ongoing Musi River crisis are set to file a petition in the High Court. According to sources, thousands of people impacted by the flooding and mismanagement of the river are expected to file the petition simultaneously, marking a major legal action.

Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 13:06
319 1 minute read
Big Breaking: Musi River Victims to File Mass Petition in High Court Soon
Big Breaking: Musi River Victims to File Mass Petition in High Court Soon (File Photo)

Hyderabad: In a significant development, victims affected by the ongoing Musi River crisis are set to file a petition in the High Court. According to sources, thousands of people impacted by the flooding and mismanagement of the river are expected to file the petition simultaneously, marking a major legal action.

The victims have been facing various challenges due to the overflow of the Musi River, including damage to their homes, livelihoods, and public infrastructure. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities for help, the situation remains dire, prompting the decision to take legal action.

This mass filing of petitions is seen as a strong move by the affected communities to hold the government accountable for what they claim is neglect and inadequate response to their suffering. The petition, expected to be filed in the next few hours, could lead to significant legal and political ramifications.

Tags
Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 13:06
319 1 minute read

Related Articles

Breaking News: Posters Stir Controversy in Front of Telangana Public Service Commission Office

Breaking News: Posters Stir Controversy in Front of Telangana Public Service Commission Office

4 October 2024 - 09:04
SI beats up lawyer in public, beats him up in police station

SI beats up lawyer in public, beats him up in police station

4 October 2024 - 01:44
Water Quality Declines During Ganesh Idol Immersions: TGPCB Report Highlights Increased Suspended Solids and Turbidity

Water Quality Declines During Ganesh Idol Immersions: TGPCB Report Highlights Increased Suspended Solids and Turbidity

4 October 2024 - 00:35
Young Woman Falls Victim to Hyderabad Scam: Fraudsters Use WhatsApp to Lure Victim

Young Woman Falls Victim to Hyderabad Scam: Fraudsters Use WhatsApp to Lure Victim

3 October 2024 - 21:49
Back to top button