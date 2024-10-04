Big Breaking: Musi River Victims to File Mass Petition in High Court Soon

Hyderabad: In a significant development, victims affected by the ongoing Musi River crisis are set to file a petition in the High Court. According to sources, thousands of people impacted by the flooding and mismanagement of the river are expected to file the petition simultaneously, marking a major legal action.

The victims have been facing various challenges due to the overflow of the Musi River, including damage to their homes, livelihoods, and public infrastructure. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities for help, the situation remains dire, prompting the decision to take legal action.

This mass filing of petitions is seen as a strong move by the affected communities to hold the government accountable for what they claim is neglect and inadequate response to their suffering. The petition, expected to be filed in the next few hours, could lead to significant legal and political ramifications.