Big Twist in Johnny Master Case: Assistant Choreographer Shreshta Varma Accused of Sexual Harassment

In a major development in the Johnny Master case, a shocking complaint has surfaced involving assistant choreographer Shreshta Varma. A young man named Sameer has filed a complaint against Shreshta, accusing her of sexual harassment over the past three years.

According to Sameer, Shreshta had been harassing him and had invited him to a lodge in Chennai, where she allegedly took inappropriate photos of him. She then reportedly used these photos to blackmail him. Sameer claims that Shreshta had subjected him to this harassment for an extended period and provided the police with phone chats and the incriminating photos as evidence.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and this accusation has added a new twist to the ongoing Johnny Master case, raising serious concerns about the allegations against Shreshta Varma.

Further details are awaited as the case unfolds.