Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits Nawada During Pragati Yatra 2025

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Nawada today as part of the fourth phase of his ambitious ‘Pragati Yatra’ to assess development progress and inaugurate critical infrastructure projects.

This initiative aims to accelerate growth in the state by ensuring effective execution of key schemes and gathering direct public feedback.

Major Inaugurations and Foundation Stone Laying in Nawada

During his visit to Nawada district, Nitish Kumar inaugurated a newly constructed Panchayat building and a state-of-the-art sports complex in Karigaon village under the Rajauli police station’s jurisdiction.

The sports complex features indoor and outdoor courts for basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and an open gym, promoting fitness and sports activities in the region.

Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a significant road overbridge on the Sakri River at Sarkanda Panchayat in Govindpur block. The bridge aims to improve connectivity and ease transportation issues for local residents.

Objectives of the Pragati Yatra

The ‘Pragati Yatra’ is a government initiative spearheaded by CM Nitish Kumar to personally evaluate the progress of various development projects and engage with the public to address concerns.

The fourth phase of the yatra, which commenced on February 1, 2025, covers multiple districts, including Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, and Jamui.

On February 7, the Chief Minister visited Jamui district as part of the yatra, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 74 development projects worth approximately ₹890 crore.

Key Development Projects in Jamui

During his visit to Jamui, Nitish Kumar inaugurated 58 projects valued at ₹764 crore. Notable among these were the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Women’s Police Station, and the Government Women’s Degree College in Jamui, constructed at a cost of ₹5.54 crore.

Additionally, he laid foundation stones for 16 infrastructure and community development projects, focusing on improving essential public services.

Aerial Survey & Key Inspections

As part of his commitment to Bihar’s development, Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the Lachhuar Temple in Khaira block and reviewed the cage culture initiative under the Reservoir Fisheries Development Scheme at Garhi Dam.

He also inspected the proposed expansion and concretization of the Upper Kiul Reservoir Project, alongside the planned Garhi-Lachhuar Road and Bridge Project.

The Chief Minister emphasized transforming Garhi Dam into an eco-tourism destination, instructing officials to enhance its aesthetics and infrastructure to attract more visitors.

Also Read | Pragati Yatra: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Review Development Projects in Munger Amid Tight Security

Public Engagement & Welfare Initiatives

During his visit, Nitish Kumar actively interacted with local residents, ensuring their concerns were addressed. He personally distributed financial assistance cheques to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Additionally, he visited government department stalls set up to showcase ongoing state initiatives, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to transparency and progress.

Bihar’s Commitment to Development & Progress

With an emphasis on infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and rural development, the Pragati Yatra stands as a testament to Bihar’s rapid growth under CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership. The proactive engagement in project reviews, alongside direct public interaction, is aimed at ensuring that government schemes effectively reach the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister’s unwavering focus on connectivity, education, tourism, and economic empowerment reflects Bihar’s vision for a more prosperous future.

The initiatives launched during the yatra will significantly contribute to strengthening Bihar’s infrastructure, uplifting local communities, and fostering sustainable economic development.