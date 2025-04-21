Bitter Truth Behind the Sweets: Food Safety Raid Exposes Shocking Conditions
In a recent crackdown on unhygienic food practices, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, carried out surprise inspections at three eateries in Nirmal district. The findings, shared by officials on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed alarming violations of food safety and hygiene norms.
Bandhan Sweet House: Expired Food and Poor Hygiene
At Bandhan Sweet House, a popular confectionery store in Nirmal, officials noted:
- Food handlers were not wearing hair caps or gloves
- Expired bread packets and unlabelled savouries were discovered and destroyed
- Suspected use of excessive synthetic food colours in green peas and sev
- Open dustbins placed near food preparation areas
- Lack of pest control or any documented hygiene management system
Hotel Mayuri Inn: Rotten Vegetables and Poor Sanitary Conditions
The Hotel Mayuri Inn inspection revealed:
- FSSAI license not displayed as per norms
- Vegetable storage area contained rotten and fungus-infected cabbages and beetroots
- Food handlers were not FSSAI or FOSTAC-trained
- Unlabelled paneer and long-stored meat kept in dirty refrigerators
- No evident pest control management
IFC Restaurant: Clogged Sewage and Insect-Infested Ingredients
At IFC Restaurant, inspectors uncovered:
- Clogged kitchen sewage system
- Expired sauces and contaminated raw materials
- Improper storage of raw items, including insect-infested ingredients
- Rat droppings found in food storage areas
- General lack of sanitary practices among kitchen staff
Officials Call for Immediate Remedial Action
The Food Safety Department has called for strict compliance with FSSAI regulations. Establishments have been warned and directed to implement proper hygiene practices, including:
- Staff training in FOSTAC (Food Safety Training and Certification)
- Regular pest control measures
- Proper labeling and storage of food items
The inspections come amid increased concerns over foodborne illnesses and public health, urging both food business operators and consumers to remain vigilant.
Final Word
These inspections highlight the urgent need for strict hygiene enforcement across food establishments in Telangana. Consumers are encouraged to report violations and ensure eateries maintain basic food safety standards.